Frasco: Effective LGU planning, shared governance key to long-term tourism success

Frasco, in her message during the Tourism Night held at the Cebu Capitol Social Hall, Tuesday night, June 21, said her local governance experience has taught her that beyond theoretical notions of tourism development and promotion is the practical necessity of laying the proper groundwork for the industry’s medium and long-term success.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The incoming chief of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and incumbent Liloan town Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco said focus on effective local government planning and implementation, and shared tourism governance by the public and private sector are the two vital elements to ensure long-term tourism success.

These include focus on what she calls the two-essential building blocks, namely effective local government planning and implementation, and shared tourism governance by the public and private sector to ensure sustainable tourism.

Effective planning and implementation on the local government side, she said, necessitates focus on zoning and land use regulations, proactive and aggressive infrastructure developments, and heritage and environmental preservation. These infrastructure developments, she said, covers quality roads, bridges, and water systems, and providing access to various methods of transportation by land, sea, and air.

“The goal is to improve the overall tourism experience by both domestic and foreign tourists so that they not only enjoy the idea of the brand that is the Philippines, but fully immerse in and keep buying into the product that is our beautiful country and the work of our people,” she added.

Moreover, Frasco highlighted the importance of institutionalizating measures to promote the continued inflow of investment and the implementation of socio-economic programs to protect the interest of tourism stakeholders-as an addition to local government unit-public investment programs.

Frasco also emphasized that legislation, putting land ownership through land titling, is essential to further investment potential of tourist areas especially in islands. She said the inalienability of public lands continues to hinder locals from owning lands which, in turn, dissuade outside investment and further development.

With a “well coordinated and collaborative” approach towards revitalizing the country’s tourism industry, Frasco said, all can be assured that sustainable tourism development is translated from just theoretical principle into concrete actions.

These steps, she believes, will assure the long-term progress and profitability of the industry, and most importantly protects the integrity of the Philippines’ natural environment, which, consequently, uplifts the quality of life for all.

“Since we all envision the long-term success of the tourism industry, sustainable tourism development paired with effective local governance and strong national government coordination spells the way forward,” she said.