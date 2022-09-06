DOT to break ground for 10 tourist service areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As part of their promise to improve the overall tourism experience in the country, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is set to break ground for tourist service areas.

Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco revealed on social media the artist perspectives on their proposal to put up Tourist Service Centers and Rest Areas around the country.

There will be at least 10 tourist rest areas in identified places in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, said Frasco.

These will also feature “clean restrooms and a place to rest” for visitors as well as an information center and a pasalubong center.

Frasco added that they will be employing local materials and design elements aligned with the Filipino brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Garcia Frasco (@christinafrasco)

“We are implementing this in partnership with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) and with the support of the local government units all over the country,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

DOT: Thailand to offer job opportunities for Filipino tourism workers

Cebu tourism stakeholders told: Brace for ‘revenge travel’

/dcb