‘Euro general’ fined P200,000 in 2008 case

MANILA, Philippines — After 14 years in trial, the Sandiganbayan convicted one of the nine ranking police generals who were implicated in the ‘Euro generals’ controversy in 2008.

But the general, former Philippine National Police comptroller Eliseo dela Paz, dodged a heavier verdict on graft and malversation charges that were dismissed for lack of evidence.

Instead, the Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division fined Dela Paz P200,000 for failing to declare upon his departure for a law enforcement conference in Moscow, Russia that he was carrying 105,000 euros, which is now worth almost P7 million.

The scandal erupted in 2008 when Dela Paz and his wife were held at the Moscow International Airport for carrying 105,000 euros, which exceeded the limit.

After later investigation, Dela Paz was also charged with other offenses, including graft and malversation, for authorizing the illegal release of P10 million for the travel expenses of the PNP delegation.

But he was cleared in all the cases except for the undeclared cash charge.

In a 15-page decision on Oct. 7, the Sandiganbayan found Dela Paz guilty of violating a circular by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

His wife Maria Fe was acquitted after the prosecution failed to prove her guilt on the criminal charges, based on the decision penned by Associate Justice Michael Frederick Musngi, the division chair.

The ruling was with concurrences of Associate Justices Lorifel Lacap Pahimna and Bayani Jacinto.

“In this case, it is undisputed that the €105,000 came from the Philippines and accused Eliseo dela Paz was the responsible officer, who possessed this money as the Special Disbursing Officer of the PNP delegation to the Interpol Assembly,” the Sandiganbayan ruled.

It added: “It is also undisputed that no written declarations… were made by any of the PNP delegates or any of the accused in this case despite their knowledge of the requirement to declare in writing.”

The couple told the court during the previous hearings that they only has $10,000 each upon their departure from Manila to Moscow and Dela Paz claimed that he distributed the said money to the other officers “prior to their trip.”

