Taking care of home turf: Remolino, Alcoseba rule Talisay City Aquathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay City’s pride Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba emerged overall winners of the inaugural Talisay City Aquathlon held Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Borromeo Beach Resort in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, Cebu.

Remolino, a back-to-back Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) triathlon silver medalist, was the overall male category winner, while Alcoseba, a 31st SEA Games women’s triathlon bronze medalist, topped the distaff side.

Trailing Remolino was his teammate in the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLGT)-Go For Gold, Renz Wynn Corbin, while Franklin Ferdie Yee rounded off the overall top three male finishers.

Meanwhile, national triathlon team member Erika Burgos finished second to Alcoseba followed by Cebuana triathlete and long-distance runner Rue Reinhardt Pañibon.

The rest of the winning athletes in Sunday’s race were Lord Cedric Mascariñas (20-29 male), Kimberly Paquibot (20-29 female), Zaran Bacong (30-39 female), Mayu Khono (40-49 female), Mylene Janira (50-above female), Ghandi Truya (50-above male), Carron Paulter Cañas (13-15 male), Carisle Yvaine Bravo (13-15 female), Matthew Justine Hermosa (16-19 male), Marielle Estreba (16-19 female), Daniella Gryzl Rusiana (6-under female), James Tagara (7-8 male), Jashira Earl Arsua (7-8 female), Fraizer Igot (9-10 male), Lauren Lee Tan (9-10 female), Al Dustin Bersabal (11-12 male), and Christy Ann Perez (11-12 female).

A total of 200 athletes, mostly triathletes, competed in the first aquathlon event in Talisay City.

The race was organized by triathlon national coach Roland Remolino.

The race aimed to promote Talisay City as a multi-sports hub, considering it’s the home of two of the country’s finest triathletes in Remolino and Alcoseba.

“Successful kaayo, nindot, ang mga sponsor maayo kaayo ni suporta gyud. Sa among paningkamot grabe kaayo ka worth it, nakita nako lipay tanan, hasta ang LGU ug ang mga participants,” Remolino said.

/bmjo

