Family of slain Talisay City man identifies persons of interest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of the 45-year-old man who was shot by two suspected perpetrators in Sitio Kilawan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City on Monday afternoon, October 10, 2022, has identified persons of interest, saying this may be a case of personal grudge.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that they continue to coordinate with the family of Christanley Abay from Barangay Tangke, Talisay City to shed light on his killing that happened past 4 p.m. on Monday.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Caballes said that the younger brother of the victim told police that they already have persons of interest in the killing.

However, the family begged off from disclosing further details about this as these individuals are at large.

Abay’s wife, Theresa, also revealed to the police that her husband was about to purchase soft drinks and then send these to their church in the said barangay when the shooting happened.

A nearby store owner, who requested anonymity, also told police that she heard multiple gun bursts from nearby her store. But she clarified that she did not witness the moment the shooting happened.

She did have a glimpse of two fleeing men, one wearing a white jacket and short pants while she only noticed the other wearing a pair of pants.

A few minutes after the incident happened, police received this shooting alarm but when they arrived, they already saw the victim lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

When the emergency responder also assessed the victim, they confirmed that the victim was already dead.

Personnel of the Scene of the Crime Operatives processed the crime scene and found six fired cartridge cases and and two fired bullets of a .45 firearm.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Shooting in Cebu City claims life of hotel worker