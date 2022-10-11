WATCH: ‘Salisi gang’ strikes in Mandaue City Public Market
By: Mary Rose S. Sagarino - CDN Digital | October 11,2022 - 01:03 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Public Market caught on camera two men suspected to have committed ‘salisi’ on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed two men who allegedly duped a butane stall vendor in the market.
Around P3,000 was stolen by the two individuals.
OIC Market Administrator Caesar Mercadal Jr. said they have yet to identify the individuals.
Salisi means misdirection in English, which describes the modus operandi of thieves involved in ‘salisi’.
