Mandaue City flood victims receive financial aid

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Almost 1,000 Mandaue City flood victims received financial assistance on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

A total of 983 beneficiaries from barangays Umapad, Cubacub, Casili, and Casuntingan received P3,000 from the city government.

They also received P3,000 each from the office of Senator Bong Go and another P3,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development through the office of Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

The 20 families who stayed at the Casuntingan gymnasium because their houses were washed out or severely damaged were also given additional cash assistance as a disturbance fee. P20,000 for owners while P10,000 for renters.

Casuntingan Barangay Captain Amelia Basiga Ale said that the remaining families are scheduled to vacate the gymnasium on Wednesday, October 12.

Mary Ferlina Elga, who is among the victims said that they have already found a boarding house that cost P3,000 monthly.

Elga received a total of P29,000. She said she will immediately pay their rent.

Another batch of beneficiaries from other affected barangays will receive their cash assistance next week also at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The massive flooding in Mandaue City last September 9 affected a total of 5,623 families.

Over 100 families from barangays Tingub and Canduman received their assistance on September 22.

Camilo Basaca Jr., head of the City Social Welfare and Services, said that the budget came from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

“And funds ni ni Mayor through the AICS sa DSWD region, naa may funds and local, and LCA sa DSWD region, diha to in coordination with the office of Senator Bong Go,” said Basaca. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue City to give P3K to every family affected by Sept 9 flooding