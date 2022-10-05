Mandaue City to give P3K to every family affected by Sept 9 flooding

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More than 5,000 families affected by the massive September 9 flooding in Mandaue City, will be receiving P3,000 financial assistance from the city government.

A total of 5,623 families were affected by the flooding with 156 families from barangays Tingub and Canduman having already received the P3,000 financial assistance.

The 156 beneficiaries were also given cash assistance by the Office of Senator Bong Go and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Next week, other beneficiaries from some barangays are set to receive the subsidy.

Based on the data from the City Social Welfare and Services, there will be 804 beneficiaries in Barangay Umapad, 22 families from Barangay Casili, and 137 beneficiaries from Barangay Cubacub. They will get their assistance at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 11.

It can be recalled that after the massive flooding, Mandaue City declared a state of calamity so that it can use its calamity funds to help the flood victims.

The September 9 flooding affected thousands of individuals after the Butuanon River overflowed because of a heavy downpour. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

Other barangays that will be receiving the subsidy are from Alang-Alang with 333 beneficiaries; Barangay Casuntingan (205); Maguikay (303); Paknaan (3,565); and Tabok (98). /rcg

