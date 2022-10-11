Would it be better to set earlier Cebu City’s curfew for minors?



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police will ask the city council to move to an earlier time the curfew for minors to address the recent spate of rumbles and robbery incidents in the city.

Currently, the curfew for minors in Cebu City runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

As his personal preference, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said that if it is possible moving the curfew an hour earlier, or around 9 p.m.

“Siguro mga 9 o’clock, mas maganda kasi usually na commit ang mga problema involving minors, before 9 pm kung pwede palang alas 7 sa gabie, pero ang decision ana, naa gihapon sa ilaha,” Dalogdog said.

This after they observed recently that the reported rumble and robbery incidents happened as early as 7 p.m.

It can be recalled that two rumble incidents involving teenagers were reported in the past two weeks in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Also, a robbery incident in Barangay Kamagayan transpired last October 6, allegedly done by minors.

READ: Police trying to unmask, catch teeners, who robbed commuter in Kamagayan

Earlier today, one of the perpetrators, a certain Boy Langaw, identified as Jelfan Sabanal, of legal age, of Barangay Ermita was arrested.

Allegedly, Sabanal was with the minors when they allegedly robbed a commuter.

READ: ‘Boy Langaw’, suspect in Kamagayan robbery nabbed

Dalogdog said that they will relay this suggestion to the city council, but it is up to the latter if they will implement this or not.

“Pangutan-on sa nako siguro ang city council, labi na sa peace and order council, kung pwede ba ilang sayuhan ang oras sa curfew kay pareha atong naay robbery incident nga nahitabo, alas 7 pm, involving to syag minor ha,” Dalogdog said.

Aside from this, Dalogdog said that they also coordinated with the bar owners and the barangay officials to come up with measures for teenagers involved in street fights outside their establishments.

If the same incidents will still happen outside these bars despite their efforts, they will recommend to the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) to suspend their licenses to operate.

Earlier, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of CCPO, also said that they will check bars this coming weekend and ask ‘minor-looking’ customers to present identification cards.

This is also their way to check minors’ presence in bars as they implement Oplan Disiplina in the city. /rcg

READ: Cebu City cops to check bars, ‘minor-looking’ individuals for IDs