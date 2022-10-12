7-hectare lot in SRP eyed as location for new Cebu City hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Architect Yumi Espina, head of the Cebu City Planning Development Office (CPDO), said planning is still in progress for the proposed new Cebu City hall building at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Espina, who was tasked to choose a favorable location and spearhead the conceptual planning for the new Cebu City hall building, said they are considering erecting the new city hall on a seven-hectare lot across Il Corso Lifemalls.

“It is still up in the air, a lot of it…For that city hall, (Engr.) Bu Varquez, the SRP manager, is showing me a 6-7 hectare property on the waterfront…It can be a (government) complex (for other national agencies as well),” he told reporters on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The transfer of Cebu City Hall to a property in SRP is still a concept being developed by the CPDO with the City Architect Office.

‘Imposing structure’

According to Espina, the city has not yet decided on the project’s budget, funding source, or schedule pending the finalization of the concept for new city hall.

He, however, mentioned that the proposed new Cebu City Hall at the SRP should be an “imposing” structure.

“The preferred location is near the main road kay city hall gud. It should be visible and then a lot of considerations are coming to my mind. Kana ganing the city hall should be imposing so that it will gain respect from the public. Because that is the nature of a public building. Look at the Capitol,” he added.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, earlier, bared his plan to convert the executive building and legislative building of the current Cebu City hall into a larger “Cebu City Museum” when the new city hall at the SRP is finished.

READ: Rama bares plan to create larger Cebu City Museum

Espina, for his part, said the idea of transferring the city hall to the SRP was first introduced at the Cebu City council

Espina said Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who also sits as chairman of the Cebu City Waterfront Commission, basically wants the Legislative building of the city hall to be converted into a museum to complement other tourism and historic sites in the vicinity.

“Because this is a historic district already, and it is in front of the Sto. Niño, Magellan’s Cross, and our very important economic thrust are tourism sa Cebu…There are a lot of initiatives being planned by the city right now along our waterfront, from Inayawam up to Cebu Port Authority Area,” he said.

The city, through its Cebu City Waterfront Commission, is currently in the process of recovering its waterfront areas in its bid to achieve its dream of becoming like Singapore.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Rama orders recovery of Cebu City’s waterfront