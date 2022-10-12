Man jailed for apparently flashing privates in front of gas station staff

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 34-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of flashing his genitals in front of a gas station staff in Consolacion, northern Cebu.

Police reports identified the suspect as Julan Bugtai, a resident of Barangay Pitogo, also in Consolacion town. He was arrested on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Bugtai allegedly attempted to trespass the cashier area in a gas station in Barangay Pitogo on Tuesday night, October 11, police said.

One of the cashiers saw him trying to enter the restricted area but was reportedly scared and shocked to see the man showing his private parts.

CDN Digital opted not to disclose the victim’s full name for her protection.

The cashier immediately called the police for assistance.

When enforcers from Consolacion police’s Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit arrived, the suspect had run away but his actions were caught by the establishment’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Bugtai was arrested the following day, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, after investigators located his whereabouts.

He is now detained at Consolacion Police Station and will be facing charges of unjust vexation.

Consolacion is a first-class municipality located approximately 15 kilometers north of Cebu City.



