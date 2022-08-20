Rama orders recovery of Cebu City’s waterfront

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu City has to recover its waterfront areas in order to achieve its dream of becoming just like Singapore.

To do this, Mayor Michael Rama, issued on Friday, August 19, an executive order mandating the recovery, development, and enhancement of Cebu City’s waterfront from the vicinity of Barangay Mabolo in the north to Barangay Inayawan in the south district.

Rama said this can only be done if all structures that obstruct the outflow of water from the inland are removed.

Cebu City’s waterfront area is about two kilometers long. This starts at the vicinity of the Cebu International Port near block 27 at the North Reclamation Area which serves as the city’s boundary in the north to Barangay Inayawan in the south which is also located beside Talisay City.

However, final marking and delineation has to be done by the Department of Engineering Public Works (DEPW) and the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) before the actual removal of waterfront structures could start.

And to start the entire process, Rama issued his EO to direct the Cebu City Waterfront Development Commission to lead the implementation of the waterfront recovery program.

Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia will lead the Commission as its chairman.

The Commission is also tasked to negotiate with owners and initiate the expropriation of properties that will be affected by clearing operations, work on the transfer of informal settlers to a temporary relocation facility or school, and enhance port passenger facilities in coordination with the shipping industry, among others.

Rama’s EO also assigned various city offices and departments, such as the Coastline Management Board, Bantay Dagat Commission, DEPW, CPDO, and Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Offices, and Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team to coordinate with the Waterfront Development Commission.

