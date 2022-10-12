Cebu to host Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition  

CEBU CITY, Philippines—More than 200 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) athletes will test their mettle in the upcoming Cebu Flipsports Open 2022 gi and no gi BJJ competition slated this weekend at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu atrium.

The tournament is co-organized by Flipsports and Cebu Jiu Jitsu.

Niño Castro of Cebu Jiu-Jitsu told CDN Digital that they collaborated with Manila-based Flipsports to make this major BJJ tournament happen.

“Cebu Flipsports Open 2022 is the inaugural Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Open tournament organized by Flipsports. As our commitment to the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu community in the Philippines, part of our vision is to bring Jiu Jitsu tournaments closer to BJJ practitioners outside Metro Manila,” said Castro.

The tournament features various categories such as the kids, juvenile, adults, and masters division. It will be divided into male and female categories, gi and no gi.

“We’re actually different teams from Manila and Cebu. We help each other to make this event happen. We’re helping each other in the BJJ community to provide everyone a top-caliber tournament like this one,” added Castro.

Some of the teams that will see action in the tournament are Cebu Jiu Jitsu, Overlimit Jiujitsu Academy Philippines, Project Lifestyle Manila, Philippine Jiujitsu Academy, Atos Philippines, Cobrinha BJJ Manila, Deftac Ribeiro, Jiujitsu Methods, Checkmat Philippines, 6100 Jiujitsu, 98 BJJ Philippines, Ogmok Jiujitsu, and Gracie Humaita.

