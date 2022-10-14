PRO-7 director: 4Cs strategic framework for Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — 4Cs: Connectivity, Critical Thinking, Capability Enhancement, and Cleansing.

These are the programs to expect from police services under the leadership of Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, the newly installed director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Alba, who was officially installed as the PRO-7 director on Thursday, October 13, 2022, said that the services they provide to the public will embody these 4Cs.

Hoping to strengthen connectivity with the community, Alba said they will pour in efforts in embracing technology to further improve the operation and communication capabilities of policemen.

Aside from connectivity, Alba also aims to enhance the critical skills of his 11,420 men operating in the region. This includes their skills in observation, analysis, interference, and communication.

Other than critical skills, Alba also wants that all personnel must have carefully laid-out plans out of improved personal and logistic capabilities.

The last that completes his framework is giving weight in their internal cleansing, ensuring that all policemen in Central Visayas possess transparency, accountability, and integrity in all their operations.

“Necessary mechanisms are set into place so that rogue cops are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law because criminals have no place in the police service,” Alba said.

Apart from these, Alba also targets to increase the number of drug cleared barangays in the region and also to cause a dent to both the supply and demand of the illegal drugs in the region.

He further hopes to lessen or avoid armed encounter from their drug operations as much as possible.

