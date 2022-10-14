Vice Mayor Sitoy: Lapu-Lapu council did not OK 4th bridge construction project 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Vice Mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy clarified that the City Council had not yet approved the construction of the 4th bridge that would connect the city and Mandaue City.

Sitoy said that this was after the members of the city council opposed the proposal of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) that they would build the foot of the bridge near the second bridge, also known as the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, in Barangay Pusok.

The vice mayor said that they rejected the proposal of the DPWH because instead of solving the traffic, this might just make the situation worse since the area was just near the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

“Gipabalik namo kay gusto namo nga ilang ilisan ang ilang approach diri sa Lapu-Lapu kay duol man sa usa ka taytayan, sa second bridge. Mosamot unya og kahoot ang among traffic. Mao na nga amo untang gipalayo-layo aron malayo sa traffic,” Sitoy said.

(We returned it because we want to change their bridge approach here in Lapu-Lapu because it is near the second bridge. The traffic will become worse. That is why we want it to be farther from the second bridge so that we can avoid the traffic.)

However, Sitoy revealed that the city has made a counter-proposal to DPWH and suggested constructing the foot of the bridge at Barangay Ibo.

But until now, Sitoy said that they didn’t hear any feedback from the agency yet.

He said the proposal on building the 4th bridge started during the first term of the Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

“Duna mi counter-proposal palayo ngadto sa Ibo,” he said.

Sitoy, however, said that in the initial communication from the agency, DPWH might have to spend more budget if they would relocate the site for it would need further feasibility study.

This week, the DPWH has already started its consultative meetings with the Mandaue City government for the implementation of the project.

The P76.4 billion 4th Cebu-Mactan bridge is scheduled to be constructed in 2024.

DPWH has already identified 50 families that will be affected by the project.

The bridge will be constructed near the Marina Mall in Lapu-Lapu City and will connect in Mandaue City, near Cansaga Bay Bridge.

/dbs