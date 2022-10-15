Vietnam wins first Miss Intercontinental crown; PH’s Gabrielle Basiano in Top 20

Vietnam first bagged a major crown when Nguyen Phuong Khanh was named Miss Earth title in the Philippines in 2018.

The new Miss Intercontinental queen takes over from Binibining Pilipinas Cinderella Faye Obeñita, the second Filipina to win the title.

Karen Gallman scored the Philippines’ first victory in the 2018 Miss Intercontinental pageant staged in the country.

Le Nguyen was also proclaimed Miss Intercontinental Asia and Oceania when she was called in the Top 6.

The other ladies in the final list also received special titles before the pageant bestowed their final rankings.

First runner-up was Puerto Rico’s Mariela Pepin, who was also Miss Intercontinental North America. Miss Intercontinental South America Tatjana Genrich from Brazil was second runner-up.

Miss Intercontinental Africa Joy Raimi Mojisola of Nigeria was third runner-up, while Best in Swimsuit and Miss Intercontinental Europe Tatjana Genrich of Germany was fourth runner-up.

Rounding up the winners’ circle as fifth runner-up was Venezuela’s Emmy Marianne Carrero Mora, who also received the “Power of Beauty” title.

Two more Bb. Pilipinas queens are competing in international pageants this month.

Chelsea Fernandez is aiming for a second consecutive win for the Philippines in the Miss Globe contest in Albania on Oct. 15 (Oct. 16 in Manila), while Roberta Tamondong will attempt to give the country its first Miss Grand International victory in Indonesia on Oct. 25.

gsg

