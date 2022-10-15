Kim Chiu fulfills dream of starting own business venture

After months of planning, Kim Chiu has finally made one of her dreams come true as she launched her own leather handbag business.

The actress revealed her new bag business, House of Little Bunny Philippines, on her Instagram page yesterday, Oct. 14. She also gave a glimpse of some designs for the brand, including a brown leather bag she brought to work.

“Finally hopped my way into the world of entrepreneurship!” Chiu told fans. “What started as a dream of having my own business venture has finally come [to] life.”

“My love for handbags is endless, and now I can finally share these bags that I have loved since the first time I saw them—they’re the perfect arm candies made of genuine leather, and comes with the perfect gold hardware,” she added.

Chiu expressed excitement over having her own business venture and stressed the importance of the public’s support as she hops into entrepreneurship.

“I am beyond excited now that I have something I can call my own,” she said, along with the hashtag, “#EveryoneHasToStartSomewhere.”

House of Little Bunny Philippines is set to have its soft launch tomorrow, Oct. 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess)

Among those who congratulated Chiu on her new business were fellow celebrities Janine Gutierrez, Cherry Pie Picache and Chie Filomeno.

Chiu currently appears as one of the hosts of the noontime variety show “It’s Showtime.” She also recently starred in the film “Always,” the first movie in eight years where she starred with her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Kim Chiu, Xian Lim’s reunion film ‘Always’ set for release on Sept. 28

LOOK: Kim Chiu emotional after ‘inspiring’ children’s charity visit

LOOK: Kim Chiu emotional after ‘inspiring’ children’s charity visit

/dbs