UC scores back-to-back wins in Ms. Cesafi 2022 pageant

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters secured back-to-back wins in the college division search for Miss Cesafi 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

This is after Doanne Kristett Manhilot beat other school representatives with her beauty, wit, and charm, succeeding 2021 winner and fellow Webmaster Ma. Catherine Encabo.

“I really didn’t expect to win because all the girls are beautiful and talented. I was shocked when they announced my name. But still, I’m so thankful to the judges for choosing me as the winner,” said the 20-year-old business administration student from Mandaue City.

Angela Kristianna Mckinney of Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) won first runner-up barely 24 hours after being crowned as Miss Talisay City. Chaznay Quiros of the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) settled for second runner-up honors.

“I am overwhelmed because we’re back-to-back winners from UC. I am so happy to see my fellow Webmaster winning the crown and succeeding in what I’ve achieved. It was also good to see the candidates giving their all and they all deserve to win also,” said Encabo who won the crown last April in the shortened Cesafi Season 21.

PRECIOUS BIRTHDAY GIFT

Meanwhile, Kasley Malaika Libres of the University of San Carlos (USC) received the most special gift on her 16th birthday after she was named the winner in the high school division.

Libres of Consolacion, north Cebu turned 16 today, coincidentally during the pageant finals.

The pretty youngster can’t help but become emotional when her name was called the winner in the high school division.

” I sacrificed a lot for this pageant and I wasn’t expecting anything on my birthday than this. I’m really grateful to God for granting this gift,” said Libres, a senior high school at USC.

“It’s also a dream come true for me because I worked so hard for this. It was a challenging journey for me because I juggled my studies and the rehearsals for this pageant and it was also our midterms week. So this is a very special gift for my birthday.”

USP-F’s Mary Jane Alexah Borres took home the first runner-up honors, while USJ-R’s Angela Marie Gilstrap was second runner-up. /rcg

