Farmer dies after he is bitten by a snake in Barili

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A man and his two fighting cocks died after they were reportedly bitten by a snake near his chicken pen in his house in Purok Mangga, Sitio Kabulihan, Barangay Malolos in Barili town on southern Cebu on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Police Major Janus Giangan, Barili Police Station chief, identified the victim as Maximo Lisondra, 61, farmer, widow, a resident of the barangay.

Lisondra’s house is located deep in the forest. He was living by himself.

Lisondra was found dead by his son, who visited him at nearly noontime on Saturday.

Just beside his father’s body were two fighting cocks, one of these was headless. Upon checking the body of his father, he saw a pin-like hole at the right leg of Lisondra, which was believed to be a snake bite.

The daughter of the victim also went to the police station at around 5 p.m. and informed the police about the incident.

Police also went to the area with a Rural Health Unit personnel, Dr. Michelle Recto Dagoy, the latter also confirmed this was a case of a man, who died after he was bitten by a snake.

“No sign of foul play was being noted by PNP personnel and RHU personnel during the conduct of ocular inspection to the body of the victim,” a portion of the police report said.

/dbs