How UC Webmasters fielded the most athletes for Cesafi 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will field in the most athletes for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 2022 which officially unfolded last Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, starting with its basketball event.

UC Athletic Director Jessica Honoridez credited their consistent charitable program for their coaches and athletes during the pandemic which kept the entire athletic department intact amid the challenges.

According to Honoridez, one of their priorities during the pandemic was to establish a support system for their coaches and trainers to encourage them to keep in touch with their athletes, who at that time were inactive due to the lockdowns.

“Usa gyud to ka factor during the pandemic, we had activities and programs to keep us one. Sa time nga down tanan athletes, coaches, ug trainers, daghan na magduwa sa ilang mind, up to when ang resumption sa ilahang mga salaries. Daghan ug factors. Ang ako-a man gud at that time sa pandemic is the welfare of the coaches,” said Honoridez who is also the head coach of UC’s vaunted table tennis team.

(One of the factors during the pandemic, we had activities and programs to keep us one. At that time when all athletes, coaches and trainers were down, many had already played but in their mind, up to when the resumption when their salaries were paid. There were many factors. For me at that time of the pandemic is the welfare of the coaches.)

A total of 407 athletes will compete in all 30 sporting, cultural, and academic events of Cesafi.

Charitable funds

“So karon, usa to sa reason nga naa mi charitable funds. We used them to give them assurance nga wala ko gibuhi-an. Intact mi tanan. Walay na left behind,” Honoridez said.

(For now, that is one of the reasons that we have charitable funds. We used them to give them assurance that they are not being let go. We are all intact. No one is left behind.)

“There were coaches from other schools pero wala namo gidawat. Gidiscourage nako na kay luoy ang mga coaches nato,”she said.

“We had a charitable program in UC because we have to make the athletes active again, especially during the pandemic through the coaches. We have to prepare early because dako ang time nawala sa amo,” Honoridez said.

(We had a charitable program in UC because we have to make the athletes active again, especially during the pandemic through the coaches. We have to prepare early because we have lost a lot of time.)

“Ni consider na tanan other things like salary ug uban gastuhan. Mao to nakapabuhi nila sa pagcontinue sa among program,” she said.

(We considered all other things like salary and other expenses. That is what helped them to continue in our program.)

Two-month training

Honoridez said that the Webmasters’ athletes were all required to undergo a two-month training last summer and they continued it until the Cesafi Season 22 unfolded.

“We rely and trust the coaches, I know that they are always there. We were consistent,” said Honoridez.

Besides athletics, swimming, badminton, basketball, table tennis, and chess, Honoridez is confident that they will shine in other sporting events due to their early preparation.

The next Cesafi sports event that will unfold is the volleyball competition on Oct. 22, 2022 at the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) gym and the University of San Carlos (USC) main campus gym. The ESports is on Oct. 29, 2022 at the SM Seaside City Cebu while the rest will open in November and December.

