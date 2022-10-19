CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dancing has always been a big part of her life.
But when she dived into a different kind of dance this year she did not just find a new favorite. She also found art in pole dancing.
Meet Arielle Rose Sevilleno, 28, a dance instructor and a newbie pole dancer.
Sevilleno has been dancing since she was a little girl. She never stopped dancing until she became a certified dance instructor.
“Growing up, I was really into dancing. I have always been fascinated with the art of body movement. Dancing has always come naturally to me. Since pole dancing is just another form of body movement, it piqued my curiosity to try it. I had also a few friends who are into it so they influenced my decision as well,” she said.
In July, Sevilleno decided to give pole dancing a shot. And since then, she just can’t stop learning and loving the art of pole dancing.
“Pole dancing for me is an art. That’s the reason why I am doing it. I think it is important for people to define and understand the reason why they should do things. As much as pole dancing is an art, it is also a form of discipline,” she added.
And her new found love also comes with a lot of benefits.
Benefits of pole dancing
Here are some of the benefits of pole dancing as shared by Sevilleno:
- It is a complete workout. Doing pole dance increases your strength, burns body fats, and helps you lose weight.
- Improves balance and coordination.
- You can freely express yourself through pole dancing.
- It increases flexibility and coordination.
In addition, Sevilleno said, pole dancing is also a good way to destress as it also tests your limits in trying out something new.
Aside from its benefits, Sevilleno said, doing pole dancing also has a downside. She said that there are some misconceptions about pole dancing that one will have to overcome.
There are those who think that pole dancing is done to sexually stimulate men.
“Pole dancing has always been very sexual as portrayed in different forms of social media. Most people tend to think that pole dancing is done to arouse or please because of its sensuality and sexy outfit and speaking of outfits, in pole, less is actually more. Why? because you will need your skin to grip the pole properly and for safety purposes too,” Sevilleno explained.
So, if you are looking for a sign to try something new and want to get out of your comfort zone, try pole dancing and see where the pole takes you.
/dcb