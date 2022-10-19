The art of pole dancing

“Pole dancing for me is an art. That’s the reason why I am doing it. I think it is important for people to define and understand the reason why they should do things. As much as pole dancing is an art, it is also a form of discipline,” she added.

And her new found love also comes with a lot of benefits.

Benefits of pole dancing

Here are some of the benefits of pole dancing as shared by Sevilleno:

It is a complete workout. Doing pole dance increases your strength, burns body fats, and helps you lose weight.

Improves balance and coordination.

You can freely express yourself through pole dancing.

It increases flexibility and coordination.

In addition, Sevilleno said, pole dancing is also a good way to destress as it also tests your limits in trying out something new.

Aside from its benefits, Sevilleno said, doing pole dancing also has a downside. She said that there are some misconceptions about pole dancing that one will have to overcome.

There are those who think that pole dancing is done to sexually stimulate men.

“Pole dancing has always been very sexual as portrayed in different forms of social media. Most people tend to think that pole dancing is done to arouse or please because of its sensuality and sexy outfit and speaking of outfits, in pole, less is actually more. Why? because you will need your skin to grip the pole properly and for safety purposes too,” Sevilleno explained.

So, if you are looking for a sign to try something new and want to get out of your comfort zone, try pole dancing and see where the pole takes you.

