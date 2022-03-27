Yassi Pressman celebrates Women’s Month with an aerial dance in latest YouTube vlog

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Yassi Pressman is one powerful woman!

And she again exceeded expectations as she performed an aerial dance in her latest Youtube vlog to celebrate Women’s Month!

Uploaded on Saturday, March 26, Yassi shared her latest video to empower all the women out there.

#YASSIONAIR `Beaten up and bruised but I pulled through. I had only 2 days to train for the aerial dances before we shot this ~ I chose to challenge myself to do something I’ve never done before to prove that we, as women, can achieve anything we put our minds to,” she wrote as caption the her video.

According to Yassi, this was her way of celebrating and appreciating all the strong women in the world who keep on pushing themselves to always go beyond their limits.

Ladies, never let society dictate how you feel.

Bravo, Yassi!

