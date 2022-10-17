WATCH: Husband’s adorable reaction to wife’s positive pregnancy test

CEBU, Philippines — A Cebuano couple went viral on social media after the wife secretly filmed her husband’s adorable reaction when he found out she was pregnant with their first baby.

In the video, Jan Banzuela, 29, showed the positive pregnancy test to her husband Alberto Navarro Lague Jr.,28. Alberto could not contain the happiness he felt when he saw the result.

Jan said she did not expect this kind of a reaction.

“Na shock pod ko’s iyang reaction.Kay high pitched kaayo. Ang silingan matingala unya,” Jan told CDN Digital.

(I was shocked with his reaction. It was very high pitched. Our neighbors might think something’s wrong.)

Netizens showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

Among them was voice-over artist Inka Magnaye, who stitched a clip from the TikTok video and shared her thoughts about it.

“You know what they say, when men say that women are so complicated and they can’t figure out what it is that we want. We want that. Not to get pregnant or anything necessarily but just you see his reaction of pure love, and happiness and the way that he knelt in front of her,” she said.

Pure love and happiness, it is!

Congratulations as you expect your bundle of joy, Jan and Bert!

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Wedding rituals still practiced by some Cebu residents through the eyes of a lensman