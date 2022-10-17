Congresswoman Cindi Chan condemns killing of student

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Cindi King-Chan strongly condemned the killing of an 18-year-old nursing student at dawn on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim, Johanna Xhyrra Selim, was shot dead by a fleeing burglar whom her family found inside their rented room and whom she helped chase.

Selim sustained a gunshot wound on her shoulder and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

“In behalf of the Oponganons, I strongly condemn such senseless killing of this innocent victim,” Chan said a Facebook post.

The Intelligence Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) was able to arrest the suspect, identified as Roy Cuizon, 42, in Barangay Budlaan, Cebu City ten hours after he escaped.

Police said that Cuizon, a street vendor, had relatives in Budlaan who took him in, not knowing the crime he did earlier.

The arrested Cuizon was then detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station detention facility pending the filing of charges.

“Though nalipay ta kay sa sulod lamang sa 24 oras nga nahitabo ang krimen, nadakpan gyud dayun ang suspek sa atong kapulisan sa Lapu-Lapu City PNP PRO7 ug nagtingkagol na karon sa bilanggoan, apan subo lang pamalandungon nga dili kini makapabalik sa bilihong kinabuhi sa inosenting si Johanna,” she added.

(Although we are happy that the suspect was caught and detained less than 24 hours after the crime, it is still sad to think that it cannot bring back the precious life of the innocent Johanna.)

Chan promised to formulate programs that will give protection to Oponganons and would prevent or minimize crimes in the city.

“Isip inyung Kongresista nga nagserbisyo kaninyu, akong gamiton ang akong gahum nga makamugna og lain-laing programa nga makahaag og proteksyon sa mga Oponganon ug mas pahugtan pa ang atong pagpuk-as sa mga krimenalidad pinaagi sa atong mga kapulisan hilabi na sa drugas nga maoy prayoridad sa atong Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan,” she said.

(As your congresswoman serving you, I will use all my power to create different programs that will give protection to Oponganons and strictly fight crime through the police especially when it comes to illegal drugs, which is the priority of our mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.)

Chan is the wife of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

