Degamo assumes Negros Oriental gov post

DUMAGUETE CITY — The newly-proclaimed governor of Negros Oriental is back at the capitol.

Gov. Roel Degamo on Monday, October 17, assumed his post after he was declared the winner in the May 2022 elections against unseated governor Pryde Henry Teves.

Degamo met with the heads of the different offices at the capitol to discuss matters on his plans for the province.

Last October 3, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) proclaimed Degamo as the new governor of Negros Oriental after the votes of nuisance candidate Grego Gaudia, who used the name “Ruel Degamo,” was nullified in favor of the new governor.

Teves, who served as governor of Negros Oriental for almost four months, stepped down from his post on Tuesday afternoon, October 11.

On Sunday, Degamo and his supporters held a caravan to celebrate his victory.

“Words cannot express how truly grateful I am to all of you who joined me in Freedom Park to celebrate the restoration of democracy in our great province. The battle I fought these past few months took an emotional toll on myself and my family. But when I looked across the vast crowd of smiling supporters, I was reminded why the battle I fought was so important,” he said in a post on Facebook.

“The people of Negros Oriental deserve to live in a thriving province free from tyranny, free from illegal drugs and gambling, and free from violence. I will not rest until those who threaten the prosperity of our province are brought to justice” he added.

