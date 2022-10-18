Pagara comeback fight set Nov. 5 in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited comeback fight of “Prince” Albert Pagara will be held at the Talisay City Sports Complex on November 5, 2022.

The Lilo-an-based Pagara, the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super bantamweight champion who once fought for the ALA Boxing Gym will end his two-year hiatus by taking on the younger Allan Villanueva.

Their bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

The fight will also serve as the co-main event for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australian flyweight championship bout between Cebuano Kit Ceron Garces against Ian Donaire.

The fight card will be promoted by Stags Promotions and Real Fight PH.

The last time the 28-year-old Pagara was seen in the ring was on December 18, 2020, when he defeated Virgil Puton via unanimous decision in the undercard of Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) Kumbati boxing card at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Pagara sports a record of 33 wins with 23 knockouts and one defeat. He currently manages his own boxing gym in Lilo-an, north Cebu and is being managed by Scottish Paul Best.

He is currently trained by Edmund Villamor, who also trains former four-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Villanueva is looking to end his three-fight losing skid against Pagara.

Villanueva lost to Omega Boxing Gym’s Carlo Bacaro and Tomjune Mangubat in 2021. His most recent loss was against Al Toyogon for the WBF Asia Pacific lightweight title on August 7, 2022, via a second-round knockout.

Before his losing skid, Villanueva was unbeaten in 11 bouts which is his current win record with eight knockouts. /rcg

ALSO READ:

‘Prince’ Pagara returns to ring after two-year break

Professional boxer arrested for allegedly molesting, raping minor

Pro boxer still detained at Pardo Police Station