Rama appoints Arce as CCTO acting department head

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has named Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) chief Racquel Arce as the new acting department head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

Under a memorandum the mayor issued on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Arce is also relieved from her duties and responsibilities as the officer-in-charge of the CCDRRMO.

The memorandum took effect immediately upon receipt of the revocation and designation order.

CDN Digital has yet to get the reaction of Arce on the matter.

Prior to serving the city as CCDRRMO chief, Arce was also the Cebu City Market Administrator and head of Cebu City’s Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) team.

