VM Garcia: More discussions needed for win-win solution on Lot 937 case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More discussions between the affected residents and the plaintiff in the case regarding the disputed Lot 937 in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas in Cebu City need to be done, according to Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

In an interview on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the vice mayor said proper dialogue between parties still have to be done to come up with a win-win solution for the parties involved.

“Well, segun sa akong nahibaw-an, there was already a talk between the mayor, the residents, and the plaintiff in this case, I think they have already come to an understanding, pero ang akoa lang ana is I don’t think nga tanan sa mga lomolupyo didto mo accept sa terms and conditions being offered by the plaintiff,” he said.

“So, mao na nga tingali, more talks have to be done between the plaintiffs in this case and mga lomolopyu kay di man ta gusto og gubot nga pangguba, i-force paguba ang mga balay unya naay mga untoward nga mga incidents. We always want a peaceful, amicable settlement,” he added.

The scheduled demolition at the area last October 13 was postponed after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama tried to negotiate with the plaintiff of the case.

Homeowners at Lot 937 were then given two weeks or until October 27 to vacate the area and relocate.

However, while the homeowners’ organization accepted the notice, its leader, Anne Martel, earlier, said they will use this time to continue to work on their appeal against the demolition on the grounds that there were alleged illegalities in the procedure.

The vice mayor also said that it would be better to wait for the decision of the court on the updates of the civil case before undertaking any action for now.

“I hope mao na ang buhaton sa plaintiff in this instant case, as well as to negotiate further with the residents nga mag storya g’yod sila. Magsabot g’yod sila para wala nay untoward incident. Wala nay demolition mahitabo. It will be beneficial if it would be a win-win solution for the government and the plaintiff and for the respondents,” he said.

He noted that as of now, the city government does not yet have an identified relocation site for the would-be affected residents of the demolition.

To recall, special sheriff Edilberto Suarin, together with a demolition crew, went to the area last Thursday to carry out the writ of demolition dated March 5, 2010, and July 20, 2010.

Lot 937 was expropriated in 1940 by virtue of the decision of the Court of First Instance.

Since then the Republic took possession of the property, including 17 other expropriated lots. Until 60 years after, a certain Mariano Godinez, through his representatives, filed a case against the Republic claiming the ownership of the lot presenting a reconstituted title.

This was opposed by the Republic through a civil case. However, the Republic lost the case in 2002 on the grounds that it failed to present proof of payment.

With this, Godinez’ counsel filed a motion for execution and motion for demolition in 2010. He was given Motion to Execute Writ of Demolition in July 2010.

However, as claimed by the homeowners’ association, one of the residents, during the later part of 2010, found the proof of payment, which they said, will prove that just compensation was made by the Republic for the lot.

