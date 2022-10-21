VM Garcia files resolution naming an ordinance after Punta Princesa barangay captain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has proposed on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, a resolution renaming the ordinance establishing the retirement gratuity for elected barangay officials, in honor of the late Jose Fernandez Navarro (JFN).

The said resolution aims to amend section 1 of the City Ordinance no. 2635, which will be known as “An Ordinance Establishing a Retirement Gratuity Benefit for Elected Barangay Officials of the City of Cebu” or the “Jose F. Navarro Ordinance”

The council, during its regular session on Wednesday, referred the resolution to the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling.

“It is a fitting gesture for the legislation to be named after such an excellent public servant worthy of emulation for generations of new leaders to come,” Garcia said in his resolution.

Jose Fernandez Navarro was the oldest and longest barangay captain that served a Cebu City barangay.

Navarro was the youngest barangay captain at 21-years-old when he started his stint as a public servant and continued to be of service as barangay official for 53 years from 1962 until his death in August 2016.

Navarro was elected President of the Association of Barangay Councils from 1998 to 2011, making him ex-officio Cebu City councilor.

As ABC president, Navarro was chosen as Most Outstanding Barangay Captain of the Philippines, besting about 43,000 other barangay captains nationwide during that time.

Barangay Punta Princesa was also chosen as the Most Outstanding Barangay of the Philippines.

“Jose Fernandez Navarro has won acclaim for his advocacy of good governance and unselfish public service that people clamored for his continuous service to the barangay as revealed by signature campaigns initiated by his constituents in Punta Princesa,” Garcia added.

