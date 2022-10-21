PRO-7 commends several police offices for swift resolution of cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) commends several polices offices for their swift resolution of cases recently.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, PRO-7 director, said medals are ready for those police officers from different stations who helped in the quick solving of recent cases in the region, such as the murder of a 19-year-old market worker in Talisay City.

“Naka line up na yung ibibigay natin na medals but there will be a process. I deliberate pa and it needs to be approved sa ating regional office,” Alba said.

Members of the Talisay City police solved the case of the market vendor, 19-year-old Alvin Sinco, when they arrested the suspect, identified as Jonar Villagonzalo.

Villagonzalo shot Sinco on Tuesday noon, October 18, 2022, at the Tabunok Public Market in Talisay City.

READ: 19-year-old killed in Talisay City shooting

In their investigation, police found out that jealousy was the motive of the crime.

READ: Suspect in fatal Tabunok shooting surrenders; jealousy eyed as motive

Aside from Talisay policemen, personnel of Naga City Police and Lapu-Lapu City Police Office are also set to be commended for the successful arrest of the suspect in the stabbing incident involving a public teacher last October 16, and the confiscation of five kilos of ‘shabu’ in Barangay Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City last October 14, respectively.

READ: Suspect in killing of public school teacher in Naga City nabbed

With the success of the police in the region, Alba continues to remind his men to help reduce crimes in their respective areas of jurisdiction, reduce the fear of crimes in the community, and prevent disorder from happening in the region.

Alba said that these three goals that he wants from his policemen are attainable if they continue their patrolling, enhance their intelligence monitoring, engage the community in all their activities, be critical thinkers, and align their plans to the existing programs of their respective local government units.

On Thursday, October 20, Alba visited various government offices to align all his programs and plans for the region.

Alba went first to the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas and met with Leocadio Trovela, the agency’s regional director.

Aside from that, Alba also visited Levi Ortiz, the regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) to tackle how they can improve their collaboration in terms of addressing the illegal drug problem in the region.

Lastly, he made his way to the Bureau of Customs office and met with the Acting District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Police after drug groups operating in Cebu province – official