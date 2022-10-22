CPA calls out Megawide over allege ‘encroachment and intrusion’ of disputed Compania Maritima

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has accused Megawide Construction Corp., the developer of the Carbon Market modernization project, of “encroachment and intrusion” of the premises of the disputed Compania Maritima in Cebu City.

In a statement released on Friday, October 21, CPA said the property remains subject of a pending litigation.

“The CPA strongly condemns Megawide’s unprofessional and unethical corporate conduct, abetted by the City of Cebu, in implementing the legally challenged Joint Venture Agreement for the development of the Carbon Market in a way that not only flouts the property and statutory rights of the CPA over the Compania Maritima premises but also displays a disturbingly cavalier attitude towards the solemnity of the pending judicial proceeding,” it said in a statement.

CPA alleged that Megawide Construction Corp. employees, led by its deputy general manager Lydwana Eco conducted clearing operations last Oct. 12 wherein they installed fences, wirings, and posts at the Compania Maritima grounds. They were escorted by members of Cebu City Police Stations 3 and 5.

The Cebu City government is yet to comment on the matter as of this writing.

Megawide’s response

Megawide’s subsidiary Cebu2World Development Inc., for its part, denied CPA’s claims. At the same time, they clarified that they are not a party to the land dispute involving CPA and the city government.

“Cebu2World Development Inc. remains committed to its corporate value of professionalism in all its dealings and actions,” part of the statement read.

“Cebu2World Development, Inc. only works on properties and lands turned over by the Cebu City Government and it is required to optimize all these lands in accordance with the duly signed Joint Venture Agreement for the Carbon District Modernization Project,” it added.

Megawide said they only work on properties that were identified by the city government.

They added that their recent clearing operation was needed to pave the way for the establishment of parking structures and spaces in the area and the construction of police outposts “that are expected to help address the much-needed parking and security requirements in Carbon Market and the downtown area in general for the benefit of the entire Cebuano community.”

Civil case

With the filing of a special civil action by the national government against the City of Cebu in 2015, a legal battle over the ownership of the parcel of land that is less than one hectare big and is located at the edge of the 300-hectare South Road Properties (SRP), ensued.

The most notable landmark in the area is a pre-World War II structure that originally served as the headquarters of the maritime firm Compania Maritima.

In the complaint, the national government, through CPA, asked the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City to bar Mayor Michael Rama and other city officials from using their ownership rights over the property.

The plaintiffs requested that the court deem Cebu City’s tax declaration, which it used to assert ownership over the contested parcel of land, as “null and void.”

BATTLE OVER WATERFRONT

