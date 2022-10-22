Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte get married anew in Bali

Rachel Peters and her husband Camarines Sur 5th district representative Migz Villafuerte tied the knot again, this time in an intimate ceremony in Bali, Indonesia.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2017 titleholder gave a glimpse of moments from her wedding, via portraits taken by photographer Magic Liwanag on her Instagram page yesterday, Oct. 20. Peters looked stunning in a strapless sweetheart-neckline gown by Boom Sason, while Villafuerte wore an off-white suit and matching trousers.

“Finally,” Peters said.

Peters and Villafuerte’s wedding was held at a cliffside resort in Bali with ocean views, based on event designer Gideon Hermosa’s Instagram post last Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Peters and Villafuerte first tied the knot in a civil ceremony in July 2021, after seven years together. The couple welcomed their baby Kaia in October last year.

