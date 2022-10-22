Gabii sa Kabilin 2022: A night of honoring tradition and showcasing talents of today’s youth

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos and local and foreign tourists did not only have the chance to experience a glimpse of the past through the night of a heritage tour dubbed “Gabii sa Kabilin” on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

But they also witnessed the flourishing talents of today’s generation through various presentations in the different stops and participating museums of the Gabii sa Kabilin.

One notable example is the Carbon Children’s Choir’s performance at the Freedom Park Exhibit on Friday night.

According to Joworski Alipon, of the Cebu2World Development Inc., a subsidiary of the private entity behind Carbon modernization, the members of the children’s choir are residents of the Carbon community from barangays Ermita, San Roque, and Sto. Niño.

“Last September, we had a screening. They were chosen to form the Children’s choir. The goal really is to give their voices a platform where they can use their time wisely and veer them away from being exposed to harmful vices,” Alipon said.

“Our vision is to develop their potentials and build their confidence as they get to perform in front of a crowd,” he added.

One way to do this would be to prepare the children to sing during Masses at the Sto. Niño chapel, he said.

Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) 2022

The GSK 2022 successfully gathered thousands of participants despite the early Friday night drizzle.

The six-hour heritage tour, scheduled from 6 p.m until 12 midnight, was also participated by 20 museums and heritage sites with their permanent exhibits, including the Palm Grass Hotel, University of San Carlos Museum, Casa Gorordo Museum, Yap-San Diego Ancestral House, Fort San Pedro, and the Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu.

The GSK 2022 with the theme “Padayon: The Persistence of the Cebuano Amidst Crisis,” marked the comeback of physical activities of the yearly event — which aimed to celebrate and help preserve Cebu’s rich culture and heritage.

Here are more scenes during the GSK 2022:

The following are some of the artifacts found inside the University of San Carlos Museum:

Participants also get to experience various activities inside the Palm Grass Hotel, including the making of the famed puso rice in Cebu.

