Bernaldez, Duno dump foes in US fights

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mark “Machete” Bernaldez and Romero “Ruthless” Duno scored convincing victories against separate foreign opponents on Saturday at the Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida, the United States.

Both Bernaldez and Duno of Sanman Boxing Gym defeated their respective opponents via unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old Bernaldez of Butuan City knocked down Brazilian Marcello Williams twice to win their six-rounder bout.

The win improved Bernaldez’s record to 25 wins with 18 knockouts and six defeats, while the 33-year-old Brazilian journeyman slumped to his 14th setback with four wins and one knockout.

It was the second straight win for the Filipino power-puncher following his first-round stoppage of Colombian Jorge Bonilla last August in Medellin, Colombia.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Duno tallied his 26th professional career win with three losses and 20 knockouts by punishing the hapless Mexican Christian Danilo Guido in their eight-rounder duel.

It was Duno’s second straight win following his August victory against Yogli Herrera in Medellin Colombia.

On the other hand, the 43-year-old Guido suffered his 28th loss against eight wins and six knockouts.

His loss to Duno stretched his losing slump to an unenviable 17 bouts. /rcg

