‘Ruthless’ Duno falls against American foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sanman Boxing Promotions’ Romero “Ruthless” Duno opened 2022 with a devastating loss, bowing to unbeaten American Frank Martin in the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) fight card on Saturday, January 1 (Sunday January 2 Manila Time) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The 26-year-old Duno lost via fourth-round technical knockout for his second KO loss in what was supposed to be an acid test to determine if he still has what it takes to face the big names in the lightweight division.

Martin, also 26, knocked down Duno twice en-route to clinching the knockout victory in the fourth round.

He perfectly landed a short left hook while countering Duno’s combination to score the first knockdown. Duno was able to beat the referee’s count.

Martin, sensing that he was on the verge of victory, unleashed another hook that downed Duno for the second time.

Duno was able to stand back on his feet, but his corner, headed by trainer Osmiri Fernandez, decided to stop the bout at the 2:54 mark of the fourth round.

It was like a dejavu for Duno, who first experienced a knockout defeat in 2019, against Ryan Garcia in a fight for the WBC silver lightweight and the WBO NABO light titles.

With the victory, Martin improved his unblemished record to 15 wins with 11 knockouts.

Duno suffered his third defeat against 24 wins. He has 19 wins by knockouts.

He also snapped his three-fight winning streak since after his loss to Garcia in 2019.

Duno was the second Filipino opponent for Martin as the latter has fought and won against Reymond Yanong in 2020 in the United States.

/bmjo

