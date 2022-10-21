Bernaldez, Duno make weight for Saturday’s fights in Florida

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing Gym fighters, Mark “Machete” Bernaldez and Romero “Ruthless” Duno both passed the weigh-in to greenlight their respective bouts at the Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida, the United States on October 21, 2022 (October 22, Manila Time).

The 28-year-old Bernaldez of Butuan City weighed in at 131.2-pounds, while his Brazilian opponent, Marcello Williams tipped the scales at 132lbs.

On the other hand, the 27-year-old Duno weighed in at 138.4lbs, while his Mexican opponent Christian Danilo Guido came in at 139.2lbs.

Both bouts are scheduled for eight rounds.

It can be recalled that Bernaldez and Romero both fought in the same fight card in Medellin, Colombia last August and both came out victorious.

Bernaldez scored a first-round knockout of Colombian Jorge Bonilla to improve his record to 23 wins with 18 knockouts and six defeats.

At the same time, Duno defeated another Colombian, Yogli Herrera after the latter refused to continue fighting after the fourth round. The victory improved Duno’s record to 25 wins with 20 knockouts, and three defeats.

For tomorrow’s bouts, Bernaldez will face the 33-year-old journeyman Williams (4-14, 1KO) who recently scored a first-round technical knockout against Nermin Zalic in Detroit last month.

Meanwhile, Duno will be trading punches with a 43-year-old Mexican journeyman in Guido (8-28, 6KOs). Guido hasn’t won in his last 16 bouts since 2020. /rcg

