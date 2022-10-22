Talisay drug bust yields P36,000 ‘shabu’, nets brgy JO employee, mason

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former drug convict, who is now a barangay job order employee; and a mason, who is out of jail after he paid bail for an illegal drug possession case, are back behind bars.

This happened after both men were caught with an estimated P36,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Purok Caimito, Barangay Manipis, Talisay City on Oct. 21, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, identified the arrested suspects as Raymond Silva, 37, a barangay job order employee of Manipis, and Elmer Radana, 39, a mason.

Caballes said that a background check on the arrested suspects showed that Silva had just been recently released from jail after serving time for possession of illegal drugs since 2019 in Valenzuela City in the National Capital Region.

He said that Radana was jailed in 2017 and was facing an illegal drug possession case then.

However, Caballes said that Radana only spent a short time in jail after he was freed temporarily in the same year when he paid bail for his illegal drug possession case.

Investigation showed that at 9:25 p.m. of Friday night, Oct. 21, police arrested Silva and Radana when they were caught with 5.3 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Purok Caimito.

Caballes said that the estimated market value of the confiscated suspected shabu was P36,040.

He said that Silva had been reported to police several times for his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The Talisay City Police chief said that this prompted them to conduct an operation against Silva.

He said that after a week of monitoring Silva, they were able to set up a transaction with him which resulted to the arrest of Silva and Radana on Oct. 21.

Caballes said that Silva could allegedly dispose of 10 grams of shabu in a week to his clients in Barangay Manipis and other adjacent barangays in the city.

Police are conducting a followup operation on the person, who supplied illegal drugs to Silva.

Silva and Radana were detained at the Talisay City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

