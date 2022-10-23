Philippine Tourism Awards is back

MANILA, Philippines – One of the most prestigious award-giving bodies in the tourism industry will be making a comeback.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced that they will be relaunching the Philippine Tourism Awards.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said that the Philippine Tourism Awards is part of their initiatives to spur more tourism activities in the country.

“It aims to recognize tourism-related establishments and individuals whose seasoned expertise and commitment have innovatively and creatively projected the Filipino culture and the Filipino brand,” said Frasco.

There will be five main categories for the upcoming Philippine Tourism Awards. These are the Institutional, Creative, Individual, Destination of the Year, and Special Awards.

Each category will also have a corresponding sub-category, Frasco added.

According to the DOT, Institutional Awards will be given to entities and institutions considered “the best in their respective areas in terms of expertise, professionalism, and quality of facilities and services.” Those qualified under the Institutional Awards may include hotels, resorts, restaurants, tour operators, events, tourism councils, foreign travel agents, and foreign airlines.

Individuals and entities recognized for their marketing skills may receive the Creative Awards while Individual Awards will be for those directly or indirectly engaged in the industry “who live up to the high standards of service.”

The upcoming Philippine Tourism Awards will also include a Destination of the Year Award. This award will be given to tourism destinations that have made significant contributions to the development and promotion of the country’s tourism sector.

Frasco also hoped that the return of the Philippine Tourism Awards will empower local governments to implement and maintain their best practices in tourism.

“Through the Philippine Tourism Awards we will also be identifying the best practices of local government units across the country including provinces, cities, and municipalities to further encourage LGUs (local government units) to adopt tourism as a means to stimulate the local economy and herald our distinct culture and heritage,” she explained.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu takes centerstage in tourism event in Pasay

PH welcomed 1.7 million foreign tourists

/dcb