PH welcomed 1.7 million foreign tourists

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines already welcomed more than 1.7 million foreign tourists during the first 10 months of 2022.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco announced on Monday, Oct. 17 that as of October 16, they had already recorded a total of 1, 767, 791 foreign tourists.

“(It exceeded) the 1.7 million (foreign) visitors we have previously projected, prior to June 30,” Frasco said during the Philippine Tourism Industry Convergence Reception held at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The event is in line with the celebration of World Tourism Day, with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as its keynote speaker.

In his speech, Marcos reiterated the importance of the tourism sector’s potential in revitalizing the country’s economy.

“One of the possible and high potential drivers for the economy was tourism,” said Marcos.

“We must do all we can to make sure that this asset that the PH has must be used to bring jobs to people, to bring visitors to our country to once again,” he added. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

