PH welcomed 1.7 million foreign tourists
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco announced on Monday, Oct. 17 that as of October 16, they had already recorded a total of 1, 767, 791 foreign tourists.
“(It exceeded) the 1.7 million (foreign) visitors we have previously projected, prior to June 30,” Frasco said during the Philippine Tourism Industry Convergence Reception held at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.
The event is in line with the celebration of World Tourism Day, with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as its keynote speaker.
In his speech, Marcos reiterated the importance of the tourism sector’s potential in revitalizing the country’s economy.
“One of the possible and high potential drivers for the economy was tourism,” said Marcos.
“We must do all we can to make sure that this asset that the PH has must be used to bring jobs to people, to bring visitors to our country to once again,” he added. / with reports from INQUIRER.net
RELATED STORIES
Tourist rest areas to rise in Medellin, Carmen towns in Cebu
More Korean tourists visiting Lapu-Lapu City – tourism officer
DOT eyes creation of Tourist Assistance Call Center for local, foreign guests
As of August, PH has welcomed 1.1M tourists
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.