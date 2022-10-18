Cebu takes centerstage in tourism event in Pasay

PASAY CITY—The culture and heritage of Cebu took centerstage at the Philippine Tourism Industry Convergence Reception, an event held in line with the celebration of World Tourism Day, last Monday, October 17, 2022 at the SMX Convention Center.

The event, organized by the Department of Tourism (DOT), gathered tourism stakeholders in recognizing their efforts in reviving the industry, which officials described as “an essential driver” to resuscitating the Philippine economy.

Present on Monday’s activity were President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, members of the diplomat corps, and local officials from Cebu, including Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

During the convention, Frasco presented her administration’s accomplishments, and plans for the country’s tourism industry.

These included achieving their target of welcoming 1.7 million foreign tourists this year, and their plans of opening a tourist call center.

Philippine Experience Program

Some of these also took inspiration from Cebu, Frasco’s hometown, in which she cited as a “successful model” when it comes to revitalizing a sector severely battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOT proposed to replicate Cebu province’s Suroy-Suroy Sugbo tour nationwide.

Frasco unveiled last Monday their plans to conduct an “immersive cultural, heritage and arts experience” around the country called the Philippine Experience Program.

“That will be a culture, heritage and arts caravan across the Philippines. To herald the uniqueness of our heritage and culture to the entire sphere of the traveler’s journey…It draws inspiration from Cebu’s very own Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo,” said Frasco.

Other aspects of Cebu were also shown during Monday’s activity such as performances from the top contingents of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022, and Argao’s hablon, which were gifted to notable guests.

Cebu is among the top tourist destinations in the Philippines.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cebu was named as the second-most visited destination in the country, next to Boracay Island.

