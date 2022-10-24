Netizens gush over Jericho Rosales and son Santino’s new video: ‘Mukhang magtropa lang sila’

CEBU, Philippines— New heartthrob alert!

Netizens could not help but gush over actor Jericho Rosales’ handsome son Santino Rosales.

On Instagram, the actor shared their father and son moment and captioned it, “Suiiiiii.”

As seen in the video, Jericho attended Santino’s recent football game.

In the comment section, netizens praise Santino saying he is as charming as his father.

“Gwapo parang magkapatid lang,” one fan said.

(Handsome like they are just siblings.)

“Yo literally mukhang mag tropa lang sila. Kung ayaw ng anak dun tayo sa ama charot haha,” another one jokingly said.

(Yo, literally they look like just buddies. If the son doesn’t like us then we’ll just go to the father haha.)

Santino is currently part of the Davao Aguilas Football Club.

Aside from being active in sports, the 21-year-old Santino is a young businessman and a professional model.

Santino is the son of Jericho and former model Kai Palomares, who once had a romantic relationship with the actor.

