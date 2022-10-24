Quest Celebrates 10 Years of Hospitality in Cebu

Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu, the maiden Quest property of Chroma Hospitality celebrated its 10 years anniversary. That’s a decade of providing cool, clean, and comfy stays and welcoming over a million guests.

“The hotel’s quest for the next decade to come remains the same – to win you with smart services and satisfying experiences at all times whether you choose to stay and dine with us, or if you choose to make us a part of your business activities and personal celebrations through our outside catering services. We commit a hotel and a team that brings more vigor and passion to serve all of you for another 10, 20, 30 years to come,” shares GM Mia.

The night was a showcase of arts and a celebration of Cebuano’s talents in painting, music, fashion, culinary, and of course in hospitality.

Cebuano contemporary artist, Anthony Fermin graced the celebration with his one-of-a-kind live painting that depicts the future for Quest, an iconic property that’s leading and changing the landscape of Cebu’s accommodation and service industry. The artwork also held a piece of key contributors, each adding a stroke of the brush and a steak of color was Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia, Department of Tourism Under Secretary, Atty. Elaine Bathan, Chorma Hospitality’s Country Manager, James Montenegro and Quest Hotel’s General Manager, Mia Singson-Leon.

Fashion Institute of Design and Arts mentors and designers showcased a wonderful collection showcasing a decade of fashion, a collection that encapsulates the different era and styles. The Leviathan band and Asoy Villan provided the rhythms and music for the night. Playing music that entertained the guests as they partake the culinary masterpiece of the Quest’s food and beverage team. Guests enjoyed a feast of the hotel’s signature Filipino and international specialties through its restaurant Puso Bistro and Bar. The culinary team lead by Chef Danilo Gonzales treated guests to a smorgasbord of flavors including a rich variety of meat carvings, seafood specialties, and desserts.

Chroma Hospitality’s country manager expressed his gratitude to the travel partners, corporate accounts, and everyone present for the support. James opened the hotel in 2012 and as a Cebuano, is truly grateful for the support the local market has extended event during the most challenging times.

DOT Usec. Bathan reiterated the importance of Quest and the hotel industry in the tourism sector and its contribution to the overall efforts of the department to provide quality accommodation and dining options to local and international tourists.

Quest Hotel Cebu apart from being an iconic tower at the Cebu Business District also holds a special meaning to the owning company being the location of their former ancestral home in Cebu.

Read more:

Your dream vacation awaits at Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu

Delectable bread and cakes at Quest Hotel’s Bread Library