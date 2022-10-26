Rama appoints Alcontin as new CCDRRMO chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has designated Harold Alcontin as the new officer-in-charge (OIC) of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

The development was announced by the CCDRRMO in social media on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Alcontin replaces former CCDRRMO head Raquel Arce less than a week after the mayor tasked Arce to lead the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) as it acting department head.

Before being appointed as CCDRRMO OIC, Alcontin already served the office as its operation head.

“The office would like to congratulate Mr. Alcontin on this achievement,” reads the portion of the post.

“The office would (also) like to express gratitude to Raquel Arce…for her efforts in helping the office serve better to the residents of Cebu,” it added.

CDN Digital tried to reach Alcontin for a comment, but to no avail as of this writing.

