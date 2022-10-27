Wil Dasovich passes out while bungee jumping in Switzerland

Wil Dasovich had gone on an extreme adventure anew as he went bungee jumping in Ticino, Switzerland, where he experienced “mid-air blackout” a few seconds after his daring jump.

The vlogger documented his jump at Verzasca Dam, stating that it was his first time to pass out “without the involvement of alcohol,” as per his Instagram page Thursday, Oct. 27. The bungee jumping site was featured in the 1995 James Bond film “GoldenEye.”

“I didn’t know it was possible to be so scared that your brain literally crashes like a hard drive [and] stops working (aka sensory overload),” he said.

Dasovich can be seen at the edge of a platform while an instructor was holding his outstretched arms. Another instructor was heard counting in the background, asking Dasovich if he was ready to jump. Dasovich passed out few seconds after jumping, then regained consciousness while still swinging over the dam.

“Of all the crazy things I’ve done, I never felt this amount of fear compressed into one split moment. I want to do this again and be present for the next experience,” he added.

Fellow celebrities who were in awe of Dasovich include Nico Bolzico, Dominic Roque and Troy Montero, who stated that he doesn’t have to do the activity anymore because he already “lived” the experience through the vlogger’s video.

Dasovich was hailed as champion at the recently-held World Vlog Challenge in Nepal. Dasovich competed with nine other content creators from different countries including India, Colombia. U.S., Thailand and Nepal in the said competition. EDV

