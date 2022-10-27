Magis Eagles drub Baby Lancers, grab solo lead in Cesafi high school basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles stretched their unbeaten run to three games and grabbed the solo lead in the high school standings of the CESAFI basketball tournament.

This is after the Magis Eagles drubbed archrival University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, 86-75, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles did not just take the high school division’s top spot, they also inflicted the Baby Green Lancers their first defeat in three games.

Michael Asoro led SHS-AdC with 23 points, while Jared Bahay added 16, and Alden Paul Cainglet chipped in 14, 12 of which came in the second half.

The Baby Lancers’ Franco Gabunada scored 17 points, Denisvee Sinoy had 14, Kian Panerio added 12, and Kenneth Cole chipped in 10 points in their losing effort.

The Baby Green Lancers managed to tie the game at 33-all in the second period, but the Magis Eagles played solid basketball to grab a six-point lead, 47-41, heading to halftime.

In the third period, the Baby Green Lancers through the efforts of Panerio and Gabunada managed to cut their deficit to just one point, 53-54.

However, Asoro, Rafael Arradaza, and Cainglet initiated a 6-0 run to give their team a multiple-possession lead, 60-53.

Cole sank a triple, cutting the lead to five, 56-61, heading into the final period.

In the fourth, the Magis Eagles unleashed a 12-7 run behind Bahay’s triple for a 10-point cushion, 73-63, with 5:30 remaining.

The Magis Eagles then stretched their lead to as many as 15, 81-66, with four minutes left then held steady until the final buzzer. /rcg

