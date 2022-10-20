Magis Eagles open Cesafi campaign with rout of UCLM Baby Webmasters

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles got off to a rousing start in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball by routing the University Of Cebu – Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters, 87-67, on Thursday evening, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Batang Gilas member Jared Bahay led the scoring spree for the Magis Eagles with 20 points while Michael Asoeo had 17, and Alden Paul Cainglet chipped in 13 markers.

UCLM was led by Jericho Cristino’s 20 points, and Zyldjone Asuncion’s 17 markers.

The Magis Eagles roared to a 21-point lead, 27-6 in the first quarter but the Baby Webmasters managed to cut their deficit to just 11 points, 38-27 in the second period on Asuncion and Cristino’s efforts. They went on to finish the first half with a 13-point deficit, 37-40.

In the third, the Magis Eagles outgunned and outrebounded the Baby Webmasters to establish a 19-point bubble, 65-46, entering the final period.

UCLM cut their deficit to a dozen, 63-75, midway through the final period but Bahay sank back-to-back three-pointers that broke the Baby Webmasters’ backs. /rcg

