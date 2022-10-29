At least 260 stranded passengers take shelter at CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 260 travellers, who were left stranded due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, are currently taking shelter at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) Office said they continue to account for more individuals who continue to arrive at the sports center.

Portia Basmayor of the CSWS told CDN Digital that these individuals were affected by the temporary cancellation of sea travels.

Basmayor said they already gave packed meals to the stranded passengers since Friday afternoon, October 28. They will continue to do so while passengers are waiting for updates on the status of their trips.

When the Cebu Coast Guard announced the temporary suspension of all sea voyages on Friday, Basmayor said, they opened the CCSC to provide a place for the stranded passengers to stay.

They also provided the stranded passengers with mattresses.

Basmayor said CSWS also requested the City Health Department to deploy medical personnel to check on their vitals after one passenger suffered hypertension.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) also augmented the resources of the CSWS.

On Saturday morning, the agency deployed personnel and provided hot meals to people at the CCSC.

Sea travels remain suspended as of noontime on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Some of the shipping companies here announced on their official FB page the process for the refund. They also advised passengers to wait for the next available schedule of their trips.

RELATED STORIES

75 passengers stranded in Cebu ports due to #KardingPH

#PaengPH: Several sea trips in Cebu cancelled on Friday

/dcb