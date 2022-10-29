Expect complete Mavs Phenomenal team in ‘highly entertaining’ exhibition game vs Northball Cebu in Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Expect top-notch basketball action when Mavs Phenomenal plays in an exhibition match against the Northball Basketball team on November 26, 2022 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

This was what Mavs Phenomenal team owner and manager Daniel Grospe promised during the launching of the much awaited exhibition game in Cebu on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kape Kristiano in Banilad, Cebu City.

“We are bringing everyone of our team to Cebu. So, expect a highly entertaining game,” Grospe said.

Joining Grospe was Northball founder Arjie Lacno, Northball playing coach and Cebu City Councilor and former PBA star Dondon Hontiveros, and former Cesafi MVPs Shaq Imperial and Jaybie Mantilla.

Also present were the exhibition game’s sponsors from RD Pawnshop, CSAS, and VDrink Malunggay.

“It is an honor for our team to play with our idols in the PBA. Our goal is to inspire kids with our platform with Mavs Phenomenal to showcase their talent so they can also be discovered in the PBA,” added Grospe.

Team Mavs will be headed by Mavrik Bautista, along with Richard Velchez, Nem dela Cruz, and Joshua Roque, to name a few.

Lacno said they have been following the highly popular Mavs Phenomenal team “Dayo Series” in Luzon.

Just recently, Mavs Phenomenal’s senior roster played in a charitable exhibition match against the PBA Motoclub headed by Marc Pingris and Doug Kramer in Manila.

“Patilawon sad nato sila ang taga Mavs kung unsa ang brand of basketball sa Cebu,” said Lacno.

(We’ll give Mavs a taste of what Cebu basketball is.)

Lacno and Northball also have their own version of the “Dayo Series,” wherein their team takes on various commercial clubs in Cebu. It happens that Hontiveros is one of the most active players they’ve partnered with in the past years.

Hontiveros, Mantilla, and Imperial will team up with JR Quiñahan, Emman Calo, Paul Desiderio, Patrick Jan Cabahug, and other Cebuano elite players at the Northball side.

“I still remember 10 years ago when PBA teams came to Cebu for exhibition games with our very own college teams. It was when they first saw Junemar Fajardo play. The next year, they were already talking to Fajardo and he ended up in the PBA. This kind of events always pave the way for talented players to get discovered, especially in the PBA,” said Hontiveros.

