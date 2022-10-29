Cordova Mayor Suan reports achievements in SOMA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan has reported to Cordovanhons his different achievements during his First 100 Days report and State of the Municipality Address (SOMA) on Friday evening, October 28, 2022.

The activity was held at the Cordova Sports Complex and was attended by department heads, members of the municipal council, representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Education, and different Civic Social Organizations, among others.

Among the achievements that Suan reported in his first 100 days are the implementation of the Libreng Sakay for Cordovanhons who would be stranded in Lapu-Lapu City; the distribution of solar lamps and water-jetmatic pump, the 24/7 activation of its quick response team; and the implementation of the medical and dental mission; among others.

During the start of his administration, Suan also implemented the demolition of illegal structures in the coastal waters of Barangay Catarman and Poblacion, such as the floating and fixed cottages.

READ: Cordova mayor inks EO prohibiting floating, fixed cottages in town’s coastal areas

This is after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) observed a high level of fecal coliform in the seawaters of these areas.

Suan said that this is part of his promise for a new and better Cordova.

In his SOMA, Suan vowed to continue the different free services that his administration has implemented.

Infrastructure

For Infrastructure, Suan said that he will continue the construction of the new public market of the town, as well as the construction of the town’s hospital.

“Pero sa dili pa, ato sang unahon kay ang atong hospital walay karsada. Manuktok intawn ta sa mga silingan aron makaagi ta sa ilang gate aron ta makasulod sa atong hospital,” Suan said.

Suan, however, said that the municipality would be needing around P7 million per month for the operation of the hospital. He promised to finish the construction of the hospital within his term and look for an appropriate budget for its operation.

Aside from this, Suan also promised to establish an animal bite center, TESDA Skills Training building, a mini plaza, a new Rural Health Unit building, a Senior Citizen’s office, and the rehabilitation of facilities, such as gymnasiums, that were damaged by Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Environment

Suan also urged barangay officials to construct a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) for easier garbage collection, and the protection of the three marine sanctuaries in the town located at Barangay Poblacion and Catarman, Gilutungan, and Nalusuan.

He also promised to return the operation of fixed and floating cottages, however, this will be regulated and properly arranged.

Suan said that this will be part of his plan in establishing a Mangroove Tourism Park.

“Hopefully, maka-istorya ta sa tanan nga nanag-iya ug floating cottages para atong mapabalik ang ilang panginabuhian nga mas nindot pa kaysa sauna nga mao ang Mangroove Tourism Park sa Catarman,” he added.

Education

For education, Suan said that he will continue implementing the town’s scholarship program by asking for additional funds from 6th district Congresswoman Daphne Lagon and Ako Bisaya Partylist Representative Sonny Lagon.

He also promised to continue the free tuition program of Cordova Public College.

Social Services

In November this year, Suan said that his administration will also start giving cash subsidies to senior citizens in the town that were not enrolled in the social pension program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Aside from this, senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) will also receive Christmas cash incentives.

Health

Suan also plans to hire additional two doctors in the town to accommodate more patients who will seek medical attention.

Starting next year, the mayor said that they will also start to implement the giving of high blood and diabetes maintenance to its constituents.

Suan defeated Mary Therese ‘Teche’ Sitoy-Cho by a margin of 4,000 votes in last May’s elections. His victory ended the Sitoys’ five-decade reign in Cordova, a town located in Mactan Island in Cebu.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

SOMA of Cordova Mayor ‘Didoy’ Suan set Oct. 28