‘Oplan Huli-Days’ nets more than P1M ‘shabu’ in Central Visayas

CARCAR CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas’ (PRO-7) Oplan Huli Days netted more than P1 million worth of suspected shabu and led to several arrests in separate buy-bust operations.

Oplan Huli-days is a regionwide six-day long police operation which is done simultaneously by all units in the region. The implementation of Oplan Huli Days continues until the end of the long weekend, or from October 28 to 31, 2022.

The operations were against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, wanted persons, loose firearms, Oplan Katok, and enforcement of local ordinances and traffic laws.

Last Thursday, Oct. 28, the policemen in Central Visayas arrested 62 drug personalities from its 32 operations, which resulted in the seizure of around 148.69 grams of suspected shabu worth P1 million.

For illegal gambling, they also arrested 27 individuals from their 27 operations and confiscated a total of 39 gambling paraphernalia with bet money amounting to P4, 899.

Their campaign against loose firearms also resulted in a total of 22 seized/surrendered firearms. For wanted persons, they also nabbed 110, wherein 15 were most wanted persons.

Police Brigadier Roderick Augustus Alba, PRO-7 director, said that while there is a long weekend ahead, they, too, are taking advantage of it to conduct law enforcement operations across the region.

Talisay City Buy-Bust

Past midnight on October 29, Talisay City police arrested three individuals from two separate buy-bust operations, which resulted in the confiscation of 65 grams of suspected shabu worth P442,000.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, identified the arrested couple as Arnold Tiu and his wife, Dolores, who were arrested around 12:54 a.m. in Sitio Mananga 1 in Barangay Tabunok.

These two were arrested after around 50 grams of shabu were seized from them during the buy-bust operation. Accordingly, this couple, residents of Barangay Cogon Pardo in Cebu City, were previously jailed last January 2005 for drug-related cases. However, these were released from prison in 2010 after their cases were both dismissed.

Accordingly, the husband, Arnold, can dispose of 150 grams of ‘shabu’ in a week. His items were allegedly transacted through his nephew, Niel Blanca, a detainee of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory.

Meanwhile, a woman, Josephine Baldesamo, 50, a resident of Barangay Pardo in Cebu City, was also arrested with 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P102,000. Baldesamo was arrested in Barangay Tabunok.

The subject can dispose of 100 grams of ‘shabu’ in a week. The item, allegedly, came from the cousin of her late husband.

Dumaguete City Buy-Bust

Another successful buy-bust operation was made last October 28, 2022, wherein a certain Marcelo Amantillo, 42, of Barangay Talay in Dumaguete City was arrested with 403.58 grams worth P2.7 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cadawinonan.

Police identified Amantullo as a high-value individual. The suspect is currently detained at the city’s police station.

